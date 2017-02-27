Dev Patel & Tilda Cobham-Hervey Dating? Co-Stars Pack On The PDA At Pre-Oscars Party

REX/Shutterstock, SplashNews

New couple alert? ‘Lion’ star, Dev Patel was spotted at an Oscars pre-party with Tilda Cobham-Hervey, his co-star in the upcoming film, ‘Hotel Mumbai’, and things got hot! The two stars reportedly packed on the PDA in front of Nicole Kidman and more stars at a pre-Oscars bash! Get the steamy scoop, right here!

Dev Patel, 26, and Tilda Cobham-Hervey, 23, were spotted holding hands at the Weinstein Company’s pre-Oscars party at the Montage Beverly Hills, Feb. 25, according to E! News. The two sat at a table with Dev’s mother, Anita Patel, and were reportedly acting way closer than friends and co-stars. See the photo from their sweet night out!

Dev and Tilda sat together at co-founder Harvey Weinstein‘s table with other stars from Lion, including Nicole Kidman, 49, and the adorable Sunny Pawar, 8. The Weinstein Company — where Malia Obama, 19, is interning — is the distributor of both Lion and Hotel Mumbai.

The prestigious film company throws the pre-Oscars party every year, and it’s celeb turn-out is always incredible. Other attendees at the party reportedly included Jay Z, 47 and Beyonce, 35, Tracee Ellis Ross, 44, Rachel Roy, 43, Nicole Scherzinger, 38, Lin-Manuel Miranda, 37, and more.

When Dev and Tilda were filming their upcoming movie, Hotel Mumbai, set to release later this year, they stopped by a cookie bakery, as seen in the photo above. The film is an American-Australian thriller, that tells the story of the victims and survivors of the awful attacks on Mumbai in 2008.

This is the first time we’re hearing of a rumored romance between Dev and Tilda. And, it doesn’t sound too far off since Dev has dated a co-star in the past. He dated his Slumdog Millionaire co-star Freida Pinto, after they met and fell for each other on the film’s set. They sadly split after six years of dating in Dec. 2014. After the breakup, they remained silent about what actually went down. Freida did speak out months after the split when she spoke to USA Today in April 2015. She had a pretty positive outlook on the whole thing, and even admitted, “Dev and I are best friends. That’s never going to change.”

Dev has been a shining star in the world of film, and he was actually nominated for his first-ever Oscar for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Lion at the 2017 Academy Awards. The actor shot to stardom after his 2008 film, Slumdog Millionaire made waves in Hollywood. The film actually took home eight Oscars out of the 10 it was nominated for in 2009.

