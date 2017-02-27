Katy Perry & More Celebs Freak Out After ‘La La Land’/’Moonlight’ Oscar Mix-Up

REX/Shutterstock

Talk about a cringe-worthy moment! Katy Perry, Jessica Chastain and more stars were totally shocked after witnessing the unforgettable ‘La La Land’ and ‘Moonlight’ mix-up for Best Picture at the 2017 Oscars. Check out the tweets in response!

It’s a moment that will likely go down in Academy Award history. Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway stunned viewers when they named La La Land the winner of Best Picture at the Oscars, when it was actually Moonlight! Katy Perry, Michael Moore, and several other stars immediately reacted to the jaw-dropping snafu. The songstress nonchalantly wrote via Twitter, “WHAT WAIT OMG,” while the documentary filmmaker took a more comedic approach. “OMG! A huge f*ck-up in who won! HILLARY CLINTON IS PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES!”

KATY HERE. I lost a bet for best picture (I wanted moonlight… — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) February 27, 2017

WHAT WAIT OMG — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) February 27, 2017

Amazing ending. Wish that had happened on Election Day. — Billy Crystal (@BillyCrystal) February 27, 2017

THANK GOD the wrong envelope didn't happen to an acting prize. Imagine a single teary actor on stage being humiliated. Stuff of nightmares😱 — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) February 27, 2017

Trump is tweeting right now, "Oscars are rigged. Very unfair!" Sad. — Bill Maher (@billmaher) February 27, 2017

Omfg — Sara Bareilles (@SaraBareilles) February 27, 2017

shit happens! thanks #oscars for reminding us ¯_(ツ)_/¯ — christina perri (@christinaperri) February 27, 2017

Summary: Deserved win by the Moonlight team Gracious concession by the La La Land team wtf just happened for everyone else#Oscars — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) February 27, 2017

Christina Perri added her two cents via Twitter. “Shit happens! thanks #oscars for reminding us ¯\_(ツ)_/¯,” she wrote. Ryan Seacrest was also shocked by the ordeal, writing, “Summary: Deserved win by the Moonlight team. Gracious. concession by the La La Land team. wtf just happened for everyone else#Oscars.” Even Sara Bareilles, who performed an incredible In Memoriam tribute, voiced her disbelief with one short and simple message reading, “Omfg.”

Jessica Chastain even brought up a great point, while addressing how she felt about the mix-up. She wrote, “THANK GOD the wrong envelope didn’t happen to an acting prize. Imagine a single teary actor on stage being humiliated. Stuff of nightmares😱.” That would have been the worst!

The madness didn’t stop there, as the film director M. Night Shyamalan, who is known for his supernatural plot twists even chimed in. “I wrote the ending of the academy awards 2017. @jimmykimmel we really got them,” he posted. Billy Crystal also decided to make a politically-charged statement while getting a few laughs out of the blunder, sharing, “Amazing ending. Wish that had happened on Election Day.” Actress Naomie Harris said she thought it was a prank!

Poor Warren tried his best to explain the embarrassing flub. “I want to tell you what happened,” he began before the Moonlight cast and crew started their speeches. “I opened the envelope and it said ‘Emma Stone — La La Land.’ That’s why I took such a long look at Faye and at you Jimmy, I wasn’t trying to be funny. This is Moonlight, the best picture.” Hopefully, people will try to be understanding about his mistake, since it truly can happen to anyone! Ask Steve Harvey.

HollywoodLifers, what was YOUR reaction to the shocking moment?

