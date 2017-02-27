Cash Me Outside Girl Starts Vicious Fight After Friend Throws Ice Cream At Another Woman

Courtesy of TMZ

Good grief! Danielle Bregoli’s obnoxious attitude and foul mouth is now landing her in middle of street brawls. We’ve got the details on what the ‘Cash me outside’ brat and her friends did to cause a nasty fight that was caught on tape.

Fight me outside, how how dat! Trouble just seems to follow Danielle Bregoli everywhere she goes, and it’s definitely not a coincidence. This time the out of control 13-year-old and a group of friends were being totally obnoxious in front of a bar patio in Lake Worth, FL when a pal hucked ice cream in a patron’s face, and TMZ has the crazy video. A woman can be heard on tape telling the bratty teen to “Go home, go back to school and get a life.” After a quick exchange of expletives, the “Cash me outside” troublemaker’s friend hurled the tasty treat and then it was ON!

The girls were feeling really empowered because Danielle had a bodyguard with them, making sure to hop in every time they got in trouble that evening, which according to TMZ happened multiple times. She was joined by two pals and they all dressed alike in black tank tops and leggings, and at a different location was hassled as people taunted her with the now infamous catch phrase. It didn’t bother Danielle, as she actually had some fans who wanted a photo with her. Then she demanded $10 a pop for the experience and that didn’t go over so well.

Things took a nosedive and Danielle started yelling “crack whore” at restaurant patrons who were sitting outside on a nearby patio. One of her pals grabbed a styrofoam cup of liquid and hurled it at a woman, as you can hear it splash all over her. She picked the wrong person to mess with, as the customer jumped up and the two started going at it in a full-on street fight! Again the bodyguard had to step in because this time the fight was really physical. Eventually Danielle and her crew went running off into the night to cause more chaos, including the ice cream tossing melee.

