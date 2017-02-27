Courtesy of ABC

THE RESULTS ARE IN! Every hunk nominated for Best Actor at the 2017 Oscars has a special place in our hearts, but only Casey Affleck is taking home an actual award tonight. Fans aren’t too surprised, though, since ‘Manchester By The Sea’ is a seriously epic movie!

If the Oscars made a new category for Sexiest Stud, it’d be impossible to choose a winner! Sadly, that doesn’t exist (yet — take notes, Oscars) so Best Actor will have to do for now. The winner of this prestigious award is none other than Casey Affleck, 41, who stole our hearts as Lee Chandler in the heartbreaking Manchester By The Sea. As the bearded stud approached the stage, his mind went totally blank right before making an acceptance speech. Sounds like Casey wasn’t expecting to win as big brother Ben Affleck rose from his seat for a standing ovation. Matt Damon‘s production also won for Best Original Screenplay.

Major congratulations are in order for the hunk, especially after taking out the tough competition. Andrew Garfield in Hacksaw Ridge, Ryan Gosling in La La Land, Viggo Mortensen in Captain Fantastic, and Denzel Washington in Fences were all nominated by the Oscars committee — that’s a huge accomplishment!

Since this is already the 89th Academy Awards, it might be nice to shake things up a bit. Movies buff who’s been watching the Oscars since the dawn of time are starting to daydream about mock categories that should be included, like Best Pizza Moment, Best Blooper Reel, and Best Overdramatic Performance (which would obviously go to Will Ferrell in Anchorman — I’M IN A GLASS CASE OF EMOTION! The sky’s the limit when it comes to nominations! Oscars, if you’re reading this, please take in Best Use Of ‘Motherf*cker’ In A Motion Picture into consideration. Thanks!

HollywoodLifers, did YOUR favorite stud with Best Actor? Who were you rooting for?

