Bob Harper ‘On The Mend’ After Shocking Heart Attack — See Sweet Message To Fans

Courtesy of Twitter

This is such great news! ‘Biggest Loser’ host Bob Harper announced via Twitter on Feb. 27 that he is doing much better following a shocking heart attack he suffered two weeks ago at the gym. See his reassuring message to fans here.

Bob Harper, 51, is letting fans know he is recovering nicely following a serious heart attack he experienced two weeks ago that left him unconscious. The celebrity trainer and Biggest Loser host was reportedly working out at a gym in New York City when he collapsed due to the heart attack and was given CPR by a doctor who happened to be working out there too. Talk about being in the right place at the right time!

As you've heard, I had a heart attack 2 weeks ago. I'm on the mend now & want to thank everyone for the outpouring of messages and support.❤ pic.twitter.com/yZYi36pTxC — Bob Harper (@MyTrainerBob) February 27, 2017

On Feb. 27, Bob took to Twitter to let fans know that after spending two days unconscious and then six more days recovering in the hospital, he’s doing much better even though he has yet to be cleared by doctors to fly back home to Los Angeles. “As you’ve heard, I had a heart attack 2 weeks ago,” the trainer tweeted. “I’m on the mend now & want to thank everyone for the outpouring of messages and support.” That’s so sweet! We’re very happy to know that Bob is recovering nicely.

Bob previously shared a message that seemed to be related to his health scare on Feb. 22 when he posted a pic of a candle burning next to some books and what appeared to be coasters with a picture of a child posted on them. “My word of the day… LUCKY,” he captioned the post.

Some fans may be wondering how a trainer as fit as Bob could have possibly suffered a heart attack. The Biggest Loser host told TMZ that heart disease runs in his family and his mother actually passed away due to one.

