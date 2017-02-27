6 Times Blake & Gwen’s PDA Was Too Cute For Words On ‘The Voice’ Premiere

Image Courtesy of NBC

Now that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s relationship is very much public, the lovebirds did NOTHING to hide their love for one another on the premiere episode of ‘The Voice’ Feb. 27. Relive all the ways they rubbed their beyond adorable romance in our faces right here!

Last time Blake Shelton, 40, and Gwen Stefani, 47, served as coaches on The Voice together in 2015, they had not yet gone public with their relationship. Of course, these days, it’s absolutely no secret that the superstar singers are dating, and they’re not being shy at all about flaunting their romance on-set — in the premiere episode alone, the two have already overwhelmed us with their super cute interactions!

1. The Fight For Lauren Duski

One of the first singers of the night was country crooner Lauren Duski, who openly wanted Gwen as her coach. That all changed when Blake turned around, too, though, and his pitch totally won her over, leading to some flirty banter between the couple. “Am I in trouble?!” the 40-year-old asked his girl, after the choice was made. “I pick Blake, too!” Gwen joked. Then, when Blake was getting acquainted with his first team member, he ditched out of their convo to “go make up with Gwen.” LOL — too cute!

2. Blake Sticks Up For His Girl

When both Gwen and Adam Levine turned around for Johnny Hayes, Blake made sure his girl had an edge. He totally gushed over her incredible career in the music industry and urged Johnny to go with his girl. Unfortunately, the pitch didn’t work and Johnny picked Adam, but Gwen was still smitten by Blake, and thanked him by sitting on his lap and wrapping him in a hug before the next commercial break. Aww!

3. Another Showdown & The Cutest Hug Ever

Blake and Gwen were the only two coaches to turn around for contestant Stephanie Rice, and while they praised each other in their respective pitches, they also made sure there was some friendly competition. Gwen immediately got out of her chair to shut her man up so she could try and win Stephanie over, and Blake joked, “D*** it, why did I let her talk first?! Stephanie wound up choosing Gwen, but Blake joined in for an adorable hug with the ladies afterward. AH!!

4. Adam Can’t Stop Teasing

RT if you’re jealous that Adam gets to sit next to @gwenstefani. #VoicePremiere pic.twitter.com/r8Cc0hLu0u — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) February 28, 2017

Throughout the entire episode, Adam made sure to constantly poke fun at Gwen and Blake’s relationship, which had Gwen nervously giggling constantly — it was too cute! Of course, he had to taunt Blake with the fact that his chair was next to Gwen’s, too. Is someone a little jealous?! Oh, and at one point, when Adam and Gwen were going head to head for an artist, Adam made the ultimate joke: “You can’t choose her. She’s taken. She’s his [points to Blake] girlfriend,” which totally had the 47-year-old blushing!

5. Blake Gets Competitive

During one post-commercial segment, Blake joked around with Adam and Alicia Keys about why any artist would even want to be on their team, and when he got to Gwen, he made sure to keep the competitiveness alive…while not being too harsh. “You only have people on your team because I let you!” he laughed. Oh yeah, sure, Blake! Obviously, Gwen took it in stride.

6. And This.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Blake and Gwen flaunting their love on The Voice? Was it overdone…or totally adorable?

