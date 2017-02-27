With a song as sexy as ‘Everyday’, Ariana Grande needs a video to match! It’s a little flirty, a little feisty, and totally NSFW! Seriously; you need to see what Ariana and Future have done now!

This is not your everyday music video. Well, it actually is, but we digress! Ariana Grande, 23, released an equally sexy and hilarious music video for her very explicit song, “Everyday”, and it’s absolutely perfect for the track off Dangerous Woman. The premise is simple: Ariana serves as the narrator as couple of all ages, races, and sizes totally get it on in public. She’s very supportive of their over the top PDA!

Think about the “Everyday” lyrics: “He giving me that good sh*t / That make me not quit, that good sh*t/ Oh, he give it to me/ Everyday, everyday, everyday/ He give it to me” Perfect ambient music for lovemaking, right? Adorable Ariana, wearing jeans and an oversized parka, sings and dances nonchalantly next to the various couples as other, regular witnesses look along in shock and horror — and in some cases, total approval. We see you, lady on the bus!

They’re grooving on top of cars in the streets, in laundromats, on the bus, and in the office, where Future just goes on doing his corporate job. Let the kids have fun in the break room! Clearly, somethings in the water in this town!

Ariana recently spoke out about people who condemn her for expressing her sexuality. She wrote on Twitter, “Expressing sexuality in art is not an invitation for disrespect !!! just like wearing a short skirt is not asking for assault.” Truth! She’s going to keep making fun, sexy music videos, and anyone who doesn’t like it can step aside!

