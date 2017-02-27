Amy Adams Rocks Classic Hollywood Waves At The Oscars — Exact How To

REX Shutterstock

Amy Adams always looks fabulous on the red carpet, and her look at the 2017 Oscars was no exception. She stunned on stage — get her exact hairstyle in 7 easy steps below!

Amy Adams‘ hair was styled by celeb hairstylist Laini Reeves!

“Shampoo and condition hair.

Part the hair in a low side part, using hair clips to secure the hair tucked behind the ear.

Blow-dry the hair to smooth the ends.

Curl hair using a 2″ curling iron from the nape down, making sure the curls are done at the same angle all over without lifting at the roots.

Use a soft bristle brush to shorten the wave.

For added hold, slightly comb the underneath of the hair to make the wave stay.

Spray with hairspray to hold!”

Her gorgeous makeup was done by makeup artist Stephen Sollitto, who used Tom Ford Beauty.

He used TOM FORD WATERPROOF FOUNDATION/CONCEALER in 4.5 Ivory for her flawless skin, TOM FORD SHADE & ILLUMINATE in Intensity One to highlight, TOM FORD FIBER BROW GEL in Taupe, and TOM FORD Extreme Mascara for her stunning lashes. Her lips were covered in a mixture of TOM FORD LIP COLOR in Bruised Plum and TOM FORD SOLEIL LIP FOIL in Venus Rising.

This past year has been an incredible one for Amy. She starred in two critically-acclaimed films: Nocturnal Animals and Arrival. Both films are nominated for multiple Oscars. Her roles in these films couldn’t be more different. In Nocturnal Animals, Amy plays a sexy and troubled art gallery owner living in Los Angeles. In Arrival, Amy is a linguist who is able to talk to aliens. Amy has taken over Hollywood this awards season and we wouldn’t have it any other way!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Amy’s hair at the Oscars? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.