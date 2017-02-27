‘The Voice’ Season 12: The Judges, Mentors & More To Know Before The Premiere

Image Courtesy of NBC

Gwen is back — and so is the competition. ‘The Voice’ season 12 is finally here, and we gathered everything you need to know before the season kicks off!

When is it on?

The Voice premieres at 8PM ET on Monday, Feb. 27 with a two-hour episode full of blind auditions. We know it will include a ton of talent that will true one, two or even all four of the judges’ chairs. Speaking of…

Who are the season 12 judges?

Gwen Stefani returns as a coach this season, along with Alicia Keys, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton; host Carson Daly is also back. It’s actually Gwen and Blake’s first season as a couple, so we have a feeling that may help them out a bit — or make them more competitive!

As you probably know, the judges have varied each season. Adam and Blake have been on since the beginning, Christina Aguilera joined them for seasons 1-3, 5, 8, and 10; CeeLo Green joined them for seasons 1-3 and 5, Shakira joined for seasons 4-6, Usher joined for seasons 4 and 6, Pharrell Williams joined for seasons 7-10, Miley Cyrus joined for season 11, and Alicia joined season 11 and 12.

Not to worry, Miley fans — she will be back for season 12! “Miley had such a great time doing The Voice and is really looking forward to doing it again,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com exclusively. “She is having major FOMO for it, especially after seeing all the press for the upcoming season. She really is determined to win it next time and she can’t wait to return and make that happen.”

Who will the mentors be?

Adam’s team will be mentored by John Legend, Blake’s team will be mentored by Luke Bryan, Gwen’s team will be mentored by Celine Dion, and Alicia’s team will be mentored by DJ Khaled.

