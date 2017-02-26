Ruth Negga & More Stars Rock Blue Ribbons On Oscars Red Carpet: What Do They Mean?

REX/Shutterstock

What better place to make a statement than on one of the biggest red carpets of the year?! Celebrities like Ruth Neggas arrived to the Academy Awards wearing blue ribbons on their dresses and suits, and if you’re wondering why, we’re here to explain. It’s all for a good cause, of course!

Ruth Negga was one of the first celebs to arrive to the Oscars on Feb. 26, and it was impossible to miss the bright blue ribbon pinned onto her red dress. In fact, Casey Affleck rocked the same pin at the Independent Spirit Awards one night earlier, while Lin-Manuel Miranda also showed up to the Oscars with the symbol. It’s expected that other stars will be following suit as the Academy Awards red carpet continues, too!

The blue ribbon is in support of the American Civil Liberties Union’s “Stand With ACLU” campaign, which launched earlier this week. The purpose of the initiative is to stand behind the organization, which has protected “individual rights and liberties guaranteed by the Constitution and law of the U.S.” for nearly 100 years, amidst Donald Trump’s immigration ban.

Ahead of the massive awards ceremony, the ACLU reached out to several big name celebs to support the cause at the Oscars, so don’t be surprised if you see this blue ribbon pop up throughout the night. If you watched the SAG Awards, you’ll remember that Sarah Paulson gave a special shoutout to the organization in her acceptance speech, urging viewers to donate any money they had to spare.

It’s no surprise that Ruth would decide to make a statement like this, as the ACLU was a prominent part of her movie, Loving, which scored her a Best Actress nomination. In the film, the organization took up the case of an interracial couple that was arrested and thrown out of Virginia in the 1950s, and it eventually went to the Supreme Court.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of celebrities wearing blue ribbons on the Oscars red carpet?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.