Matt Elam: 5 Things To Know About Disgraced Ravens Star Arrested On Drug Charges

Uh-oh! Baltimore Ravens safety Matt Elam was arrested on multiple drug charges on Feb. 25 in Miami, Florida. Find out everything you need to know about this football star who is in major trouble right now.

1. Matt Elam is a safety for the Baltimore Ravens.

Matt Elam, 25, was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the very first round of the 2013 NFL Draft and has been with the team ever since. That’s a pretty big deal!

2. He has been playing serious football ever since high school.

Matt played linebacker, defensive back, running back AND wide receiver while attending William T. Dwyer High School and was named Gatorade High School Football Player of the Year and Mr. Football for the state of Florida, as well as a USA Today high school All-American. Matt accepted an athletic scholarship to the University of Florida where he was named a first-team All-American by the Associated Press, The Sporting News, CBS Sports, Scout.com and Sports Illustrated.

3. Football is a family affair for Matt.

Matt is the younger brother of former NFL safety Abram Elam, 35, who played for the New York Jets, the Cleveland Browns, and the Dallas Cowboys.

4. He is in hot water after recently being arrested on multiple drug charges.

On the night of Feb. 25 in Miami, Matt was charged with “one count of cannabis possession, one count of possession of cannabis with intent to sell or deliver, one count of possession of a controlled substance and one count of reckless driving,” accord to ESPN.com. Matt’s bail is set at $15,500.

5. Matt may not be sticking with the Ravens much longer.

Matt is currently set to become a free agent in the NFL come March, after the Baltimore Ravens did not pick up his fifth-year option in 2016. His new drug charges could make it hard for him to land another gig inside the NFL.

