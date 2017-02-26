Real Madrid Vs. Villarreal Live Stream: Watch The La Liga Match Online

Rex/Shuttertock

Well, this match just got interesting. Real Madrid blew a chance to extend their lead in La Liga by losing to Valencia. Now, this Feb. 26 match with Villarreal is Los Blancos’ chance to stay on top of the table! Can they do it?

The one unbeatable Real Madrid are looking pretty mortal at this moment. After suffering a shocking 2-1 loss to Valencia on Feb. 22, they are struggling to keep their lead in La Liga. With Barcelona and Sevilla breathing down Los Blancos’ neck, they need to put up some points against Villarreal or take a tumble! The match kicks off at 2:45 PM ET so tune in to see every thrilling second.

Los Murcielagos picked up their seventh win of the season, courtesy of Simone Zaza, 25, and Fabian Orellana, 31, according to ESPN. It took the new signees to Valencia just ten minutes to make a great first impression Zaza, on loan from Juventus, put Valencia up 1-0 in the first four minutes of the game, taking a touch to send it screaming into the net. Five minute later, Fabian, on loan from Celta Vigo, nailed a counter-attack to give the Bats a 2-0 lead.

Cristiano Ronaldo, 32, scored a header to make sure Los Blancos would get on the board, but it wasn’t enough. Even a rally from Gareth Bale, 27, couldn’t help. Diego Alves, 31, did his best impression of a brick wall, keeping the balls out of the net. It almost went 3-1, when Munir El Haddadi, 21, on loan from Barca, came close to scoring.

With the failure to defeat the now-14th place Valencia, Real remains just one point ahead of Barcelona in La Liga. Sevilla is not that far behind, just three points behind the leaders. The good news for Real is that Barca takes on Atletico Madrid, and after losing 4-0 to Paris Saint-Germain, the Blaugrana might be in worse shape than Los Blancos. However, Sevilla takes on Real Betis in what should be an easy 3-points.

If the sixth place El Submarino Amarillo hold Real to a draw – or even beat them! – it could spell the end of their time on top of the table. If they fail to win while Barca secures victory, they will certainly be dethroned and from there, who knows what will happen?

Do you think that Real Madrid will recover to win this game against Villarreal, HollywoodLifers? Or do you think they’re about to spiral out of control?

