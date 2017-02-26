Watch Oscars Online: Red Carpet Live Stream — 2017 Academy Awards

Oscar night is here! While yes, watching the ceremony is important, the Oscars red carpet is where all the excitement begins! Watch our live stream to see every stunning gown, dapper dude, and wacky fashion don’t that graces the Academy Awards pre-show!

After a busy awards season, the best and brightest of the film industry are anxiously awaiting the 86th annual Academy Awards — the finale of an insane year in film! It’s the night when stars step up their fashion game to the maximum level because this could be their night, or their film’s; they have to look good when they get panned to in the audience — or, fingers crossed — make their way onstage.

The red carpet at the Academy Awards is going to be next level, considering how incredible everyone has looked all season. You’re definitely not going to want to miss a single second once that red carpet gets rolled out in front of the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on February 25, starting at 7:00pm ET. We have programming details about how you can live stream the event from at the bottom of this post!

If you can’t get an invite to the Oscars, or aren’t lucky enough to come as someone’s plus-one, watching the live stream from the comfort of your own viewing party is the next best thing! Oscars fashion is bound to be breathtaking this year. After seeing stars like Emma Stone, Viola Davis, and Janelle Monae slay every awards show they go to, we only expect greatness from here on out!

It’s exciting to pick who will have the best (and worst!) looks of the night. Will there be a gown this year that goes down as the one of the all-time most iconic dresses? Start thinking about what dress will be the new “Gwyneth Paltrow in pink” for 2017!

