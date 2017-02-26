Viola Davis Breaks Down Into Tears After Winning Best Supporting Actress At The Oscars

Image Courtesy of ABC

Way to go! Viola Davis took home the prestigious Oscar statue for Best Supporting Actress, and she broke down into tears after her big win! The star was overcome with emotion and excitement, while taking the stage at the 2017 Academy Awards!

Viola Davis, 51, is the official 2017 Oscar Award winner for Best Actress In A Supporting Role, thanks to her awe-inspiring performance in the dramatic film Fences. The actress was elated while making her way up to the stage at the Dolby Theatre on Feb. 26, graciously accepting her FIRST golden statue with a powerful speech. She looked absolutely radiant in her red evening gown, shining and sparkling while thanking those who supported her along the way.

The 10th performer in history to win a @TheTonyAwards and an #Oscars for the same role is…@violadavis, for FENCES! pic.twitter.com/4waLy5Erqr — The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) February 27, 2017

Mark Rylance, 57, presented Viola with the award, and she made it clear she felt extremely honored. She began her impassioned speech, “Thank you to the Academy…There’s one place where all the people with the greatest potential are gathered and that’s the graveyard. People ask me all the time, ‘what kind of stories do you want to tell Viola?’ And I say ‘exhume those bodies, exhume those stories, the stories of those people who dreamed big and never saw those dreams to fruition.’ The people who fell in love and lost… I became an artist and thank God I did.”

She continued, “We are the only profession that celebrates what it means to live a life.” Viola then thanked all those who helped contribute to the powerful film about “people, worries, life, forgiveness and grace.” After her incredible portrayal of Rose Lee Maxson, she’s now the 10th performer in history to win an Oscar and a Tony for the same role! Viola also thanked her family for their undying support and the audience was even getting emotional by her words!

Viola has been nominated for an Oscar three times prior, but tonight she officially got to take home her well-deserved prize. There certainly was some tough competition, as several talented starlets showed off their acting chops like never before on the critically acclaimed films. Michelle Williams, 36, was nominated for Manchester by the Sea, Naomie Harris, 40, for Moonlight, Nicole Kidman, 49, for Lion, and past-Oscar winner Octavia Spencer, 46, for Hidden Figures.

Last year, Alicia Vikander, 28, took home the coveted statue for Best Supporting Actress, thanks to her incredible performance in The Danish Girl. She even gave major props to her A-list co-star, Eddie Redmayne, 35, sweetly gushing, “Thank you for being the best acting partner. I couldn’t have done it without you, you raised my game.” What an on-screen dream team!

