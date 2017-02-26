Viola Davis Wows In Elegant Red Dress At Oscars & Leaves Us All Speechless

REX/Shutterstock

Talk about fierce! Oscar nominee Viola Davis stunned on the red carpet in a beautiful red dress. The ‘Fences’ star looked like the queen she is with her bold and gorgeous look!

It’s really tough to pull off a red dress on the Oscars red carpet, but Viola Davis did it effortlessly. The Fences star arrived to the ceremony looking like a winner already. Viola’s gown featured a halter neckline and her sleeves fell seamlessly along her arms. Talk about a red hot look!

Viola is known for her simple but bold looks on the red carpet. At the 2017 Golden Globes, Viola slayed in a bright yellow gown by Michael Kors. The actress was one of the best dressed at the Globes. She stunned in a silky strapless gown by Vivienne Westwood at the SAG Awards. She took her look to the next level with a sparkling statement necklace by Nirav Modi. A few weeks later, she brightened up the red carpet at the BAFTAS in a strapless blue gown.

Viola has swept awards season this year and will likely win her first Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. Her performance alongside Denzel Washington in Fences is nothing short of incredible. She was previously nominated for her roles in The Help and Doubt.

The actress just celebrated the end of the third season of her hit show How To Get Away With Murder. The TGIT show was renewed for a fourth season. She was also named Harvard Artist of the Year.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Viola’s Oscars dress? Let us know!

