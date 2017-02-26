Viola Davis At The Oscars: How She Got Her Flawless Skin

Rex/ Shutterstock

Viola Davis was absolutely stunning at the Oscars, held live from Hollywood on Feb. 26. Get her exact look below!

Viola Davis looked flawless at the Academy Awards as she accepted her award for Best Supporting Actress.

Her glowing skin was thanks to Celebrity Aesthetician Olga Lorencin. Her Red Carpet Facial in a Box makes her famous celeb facial accessible to everyone! The three step system brightens, firms and restores skin so you can look perfect at any event! It’s Viola’s secret weapon!

Viola’s whole body was hydrated and healthy thanks to Vaseline Intensive Care Cocoa Radiant lotion, made with pure cocoa butter.

Viola recently spoke to Refinery29 about beauty standards in the industry. When she was first starting out, her hair and makeup sessions would get canceled. “I cannot tell you how many makeup sessions had to be canceled when I was doing television shows because as soon as I got in the chair, they realized they couldn’t do it. At first I was just quiet because I felt I had to be or I’d lose the job. But now I’m at the point that I can’t let people off the hook with that. You just have to learn how to do my hair. It’s different, it requires different products. I’m not trying to insult you. I’m not calling you a racist. But when I’m sitting in your chair, I have a different set of requirements than a Caucasian woman or an Asian woman.”

She also revealed that beauty from the inside out comes from taking care of yourself: “…we are usually the caretakers of everyone except for ourselves. If I don’t take care of myself and I’m taking care of my daughter or my husband or whatever — I’m running on fumes. I have nothing left to give. Nothing. But when I take the time to take care of myself, to go to the doctor, go to a spa, get a deep tissue massage, get adjusted by chiropractor… I feel like I can face life with a renewed vigor and renewed passion.”

HollywoodLifers, are you loving Viola Davis’ hair at the Oscars?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.