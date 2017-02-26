Tupac & Suge Knight Death Car For Sale: BMW From Shooting Available For $1.5 Million

Courtesy of TMZ

This is super eerie. The BMW Tupac Shakur was shot in is for sale for a cool 1.5 million dollars and we’ve got the details on the notorious vehicle.

Well this is kind of creepy. The 750IL BMW the rapper Tupac Shakur was in when he was killed in a drive-by shooting. Suge Knight, 51, who was sitting in the driver’s seat survived. The car found it’s way to an auction house where it has already been sold, according to TMZ. The buyer reportedly will have to pay $1.5 million for the car.

Tupac died from his wounds in the hospital on September 13, 1996, six days after the attack in Las Vegas, Nevada. Since then, the car was impounded by the Vegas police before it was auctioned off. It’s been bought and sold several times over the years before it found its’ current owner. The BMW has been restored, but reminders of Tupac’s tragic murder remain. Indentations made by bullets can still be found inside the door panels.

As for all the conspiracy theories that surround Tupac’s death, former officer Chris Carroll did his best to put a stop to them. “I saw him lose consciousness and lose his life 20 years ago. I still find it astonishing that fans and people believe that Tupac is alive,” he told the Daily Mail back in Sept. 2016. In case Chris was not clear enough, “Tupac is dead,” the police officer said.

In the meantime, Tupac’s estate changed hands back in May 2016 after the death of Tupac’s beloved mother Afeni Shakur Davis at the age of 69. Afeni was a smart woman who did everything she could to protect her son’s legacy. She placed Tupac’s estate in a trust before she died and named former music executive Tom Whalley the executor. The trust will only give money “to select charities and family.”

