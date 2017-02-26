Nicki Minaj & Trey Songz Get In Twitter Feud After Remy Ma Claims They Hooked Up

REX/Shutterstock

Remy Ma’s fiery diss track ‘Shether’ continues to cause drama, as Nicki Minaj and Trey Songz even got in a heated Twitter feud on Feb. 25, after the rapper claimed they hooked up! Nicki was even more enraged since he didn’t initially say ‘it’s not true.’

The beef between Nicki Minaj, 34, and Remy Ma, 36, has now spilled over to a third-party. The Love & Hip Hop star nearly broke the internet when she released a scathing diss track about her rival called “Shether.” Towards the middle of the 7-minute single, Remy brazenly claims that Nicki slept with Trey Songz, 32. Shortly after he was dragged into the mix, the R&B singer took to Twitter. “Even when you stay out of the way they will have ya name all in some shit,” he wrote. “Wake up to new comedy everyday.” However, he didn’t exactly DENY the allegations.

Even when you stay out of the way they will have ya name all in some shit. Wake up to new comedy everyday. Focus. — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) February 25, 2017

@NICKIMINAJ you need to be mad at Remy Nicki. 😞 — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) February 25, 2017

@NICKIMINAJ I love you! https://t.co/f7fiPjg0Cy new music every Thurs 9pm – Tremaine The Album – 3.24.17 – get me some more plaques babe — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) February 25, 2017

Trey Songz denies PIPING Nicki Minaj down. Is Trey lying or Remy lying? pic.twitter.com/psP6zxurgf — DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) February 25, 2017

In a few since-deleted tweets, Nicki slammed Trey for not killing the rumors immediately, saying, “Lol. Wut u SHOULD b saying is that it’s not true, seeing as it’s not. Real n****z do real things. I done gotchu 6 million plaques.” The “Bottoms Up” singer clearly wanted to avoid the drama entirely by responding, “@NICKIMINAJ you need to be mad at Remy Nicki. 😞” After the news became a trending topic on social media, Trey decided to clear the air with a video.

“Just going to give ya’ll my two cents off the rip, now that I’ve got myself together. I got respect for Nicki, me and Nicki done worked together,” he said. “I’ve got respect for Remy, but no matter what you heard I ain’t never had sex with Nicki. It’s hip-hop. It’s entertainment. I’m a fan of both artists… but it never went down with me and Nicki, so ya’ll can kill that sh*t right now.”

“Shether” pays homage to Nas‘ 2001 diss track “Ether,” and it surpassed expectations. Remy rapped, “Only time you touch a trigga is when you f**ked Trey Songz.” Amid all the drama, someone coyly re-shared an old tweet from Meek Mill talking about how Trey hooked up with so many women. It read,“Trey songs hit everything I’m convinced! 🌚 that go on my application for chicks …. Did trey hit it?” Now, we’re sure Nicki is going to fire back at Remy in a big way!

