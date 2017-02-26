Elton John Not Returning To ‘The Lion King’ Remake With New Music: Disney Didn’t Ask

REX/Shutterstock

It’s tough to think of ‘The Lion King’ without thinking of Elton John — but apparently the remake won’t feature new music from the legend. We spoke with him exclusively before his annual Oscars party on Feb. 26, and he told us that he had no idea they were even making it.

“We didn’t even know it was being made,” Elton John, 69, told HollywoodLife.com before the 25th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Academy Awards Viewing Party in Los Angeles on Feb. 26. “So Disney hasn’t even told us about it — That is how good Disney are!”

Elton’s husband David Furnsih added that the answer was “we don’t know,” but Elton also added, “They (Disney) are the worst by the way!”

Well, that seems a little intense. Elton is responsible for the music of the show and the film in 1994, and it became one of the highest-grossing animated films ever, making $968.5 million. The live-action reboot is currently on trend, and the remake will follow 2014’s Maleficent, 2015’s Cinderella, and the soon to be released, Beauty & the Beast. We don’t know much yet about the live action remake film!

Jon Favreau will be directing the remake, Donald Glover will star Simba, while James Earl Jones will return to reprise the role of Mufasa. No other casting has been announced at this time, and we don’t yet know if any other names will be returning from the original cast.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Elton should return to do the music for The Lion King remake? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

