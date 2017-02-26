The Game Slams ‘Salty’ Meek Mill After Nicki Minaj Diss Track Drama — See Scathing Tirade

REX/Shutterstock

The Game unleashed his wrath on his longtime foe Meek Mill on Feb. 26, calling him ‘salty’ for siding with Remy Ma after her vicious Nicki Minaj diss track. The ‘My Life’ rapper accused Meek of setting up Nicki’s house robbery, being petty and more!

The Game, 37, brazenly called out Meek Mill, 29, for disrespecting Nicki Minaj, 34, with a scathing Instagram post on Feb. 26. This comes after Remy Ma, 36, dropped her epic new diss track, “Shether,” with lyrics that include “f*** Nicki Minaj.” Meek later shared a clip of himself jamming out to the single, prompting The Game to let him have a taste of his own medicine. “This the type of hoe shit I hate… This lil bitch @meekmill aka Meesha salty cause his woman left em. Instead of being a REAL N*GGA & leaving the situation with ya head up standing tall, you in ya feelings so you get her house robbed & do f*ck n*gga shit fronting for the followers she gave you.”

He continued, “Liking pictures & leaving comments on posts that disrespect the woman who gave you life, actually loved yo dusty ass, bought you shit you couldn’t ever afford on yo own & even stood by your side when [Drake] bodied you.. instead of leaving yo bum ass like she should’ve, she held yo skinny rat face havin ass down !!! Now she gone & all you can do is try & sh*t on her every chance you get over social media ?? Straight p*ssy sh*t… you know how many REAL N*GGAS would love the chance to wife up a Nicki Minaj, Rihanna or a Beyonce & you out here playing.”

“Had a bomb ass woman & blew it cause you wasn’t man enough to return the love that was given,” The Game, whose real name is Jayceon Terrell Taylor, added. “You a 🤡 ass n*gga, won’t fight me, but quick to tell Drake he can get a fade 🤔🤔🤔 straight f*ckin sucka… I shoulda never took my hands from around Nicki that day we shot #PillsNPotions… that was the last time she been held by a REAL N*GGA !!! #NiggasIsTheNewBitches #OurDayIsComingSoon #DickChaser #ThemHerFollowers #iRememberWhenYouHad600ThousandB4Her #KeepRidinDirtBikesWitYoNutsOnNiggasButts #NickiGetYouAREALMAN #HeyBigHead 😉.”

The Game concluded, “You would’ve died after Drizzy bodied you if Nicki wasn’t on ya arm lil ungrateful pu**y…. she the only reason you lasted long enough to beef wit me & trust me, the day is coming where I throw yo lil punk ass over 6 cars !!! What type of n*gga wanna see the girl that gave him everything he got hurt.. bird ass bum #NickiBirthedYou #WhatREALMANwannaSeeHisGirlHurting ??? #AnswerDatShit !!!!”

HollywoodLifers, are you team Meek or team The Game? Leave your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.