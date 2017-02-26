Selena Gomez Is ‘Crazy In Love’ With The Weeknd: She Thinks He’s ‘The One’

REX/Shutterstock

Forget Justin Bieber! Could The Weeknd be ‘the one’ for Selena Gomez? She sure thinks so, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. In fact, she ‘really didn’t know it was possible to feel like this.’ Aww!

“Selena [Gomez] is having the absolute time of her life, and says she’s never felt happier or more loved. Her relationship with The Weeknd is everything she ever dreamed a perfect relationship would be like — he’s passionate, loving, respectful, kind, generous, giving, and just so nice to her. He’s always paying Selena compliments and telling her how much he adores her, and how lucky he is to be with her. There’s zero drama and she loves how easy and free things are between them. Selena really didn’t know it was possible to feel like this — she’s crazy in love and really thinks he could be the one,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

A “zero drama” relationship is what we always hoped Selena Gomez would eventually have. And now that she does, we’re just so happy for her! This is exactly what she deserves.

Selena’s relationship with Justin Bieber was always full of drama, so it’s refreshing to see her dating a man who not only is mature, but makes sure she knows how much he adores her. And she adores him too.

On Feb. 24, Selena was seen cheering him on in concert, as he joined Drake’s show in Germany on Feb. 25. This was just one day after she saw The Weeknd perform in Amsterdam on Feb. 24. So even when he’s on tour, she’s not far from his side. That just goes to show how in love they are with each other!

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think? Is The Weeknd "the one" for Selena Gomez?

