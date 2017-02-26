How cute is this? Selena Gomez joined The Weeknd for part of his European tour and you can watch her jamming out at Drake’s show!

Aw! Selena Gomez doesn’t mind seeing The Weeknd perform again. The 24 year-old joined Abel Tesfaye, 27, for his appearance at Drake’s show in Germany on Feb. 25 just after seeing him perform in Amsterdam on Feb. 24. Sel looked like she was having a blast posing for what looked like a selfie while The Weeknd performed his hit track “Starboy” for the crowd in Oberhausen, Germany. She looked super cute in all black and seemed to be enjoying the concert atmosphere.

Selena joined The Weeknd for his tour stop in Amsterdam after they had spent a week and a half apart. A fan even spotted Sel hanging in the backstage area and another saw her chilling in what was assumed to be a VIP section. Sel jetted into the Netherlands from Los Angeles on Feb. 23. You don’t fly thousands of miles for just anybody. These two must be hitting it off. Love it! Selena and Abel have not been apart for long, but since they’ve gotten together they’ve already made some precious memories.

Before The Weeknd headed off on tour, Selena rented out an entire Dave & Busters for his birthday while she flew to New York City for Fashion Week. How special is that? Now that’s party The Weeknd will never forget! The last time they actually hung out before Abel went overseas was their super romantic evening on a yacht that night of the Grammys. They cuddled up on a yacht docked in Marina Del Rey where they kissed and laughed before they shared a dinner just for two. Swoon!

