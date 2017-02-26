Selena Gomez Calls The Weeknd ‘Baby’ In Loving Instagram Post — See Super Sweet Video

Selena Gomez is definitely infatuated with her man The Weeknd, and she doesn’t care who knows it. The singer took to Instagram on Feb. 26 to capture a clip of herself watching the singer rock out at a concert on TV — and that isn’t even the sweetest part of the video!

If it wasn’t already clear that Selena Gomez, 24, was The Weeknd‘s No. 1 fan, then a video she posted to her Instagram Stories on Feb. 26 is all the proof you’ll need to believe that she’s totally obsessed. Selena captured a clip of her 27-year-old beau singing on TV at a recent concert and she just couldn’t help but gush over her boy. “Aye, baby,” she cooed at the end of the Instagram Stories video, not even trying to hide her undeniable affection!

Of course, cheering on the “Starboy” singer comes naturally to the “Hands To Myself” songstress these days, as she was spotted rooting for him when he joined Drake at his show in Germany on Feb. 25. That performance came just one day after she was supporting The Weeknd in Amsterdam on Feb. 24. Looks like where The Weeknd leads, Selena will follow, and for good reason, as HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that she’s “crazy in love” with her new boyfriend!

“Selena is having the absolute time of her life, and says she’s never felt happier or more loved,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com. “Her relationship with The Weeknd is everything she ever dreamed a perfect relationship would be like — he’s passionate, loving, respectful, kind, generous, giving, and just so nice to her.” The source said that Selena even thinks that The Weeknd could be “the one” for her!

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Selena and The Weeknd are the sweetest couple ever? Give us all your thoughts below!