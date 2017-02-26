Scarlett Johansson Brings Mystery Date To Oscars: Who Is The Hunk On Her Arm?

REX/Shutterstock

Damn, Scarlett Johansson! The stunning star showed up to the Academy Awards arm in arm with a handsome mystery gentleman, and fans are dying to find out who the hunk is! We have the answers you need, right here.

Scarlett Johnasson always attracts attention, and she was no different on the Oscars red carpet on Feb. 26! The stunning star was a vision in a floral pink dress, but the real reason we couldn’t look away was the handsome, unfamiliar face she brought along as her date. So who IS the mystery man?!

Turns out, his name is Joe Machota. He used to be an actor himself (so they have something in common) but now he’s better known as a powerhouse talent agent at CAA, and Scarlett is one of his biggest clients! That means that the date was likely unromantic, but you wouldn’t know that just looking at the pair!

The duo looked pretty cozy, with Scarlett’s arm linked with her hunky companion’s. He can also be seen gently leading her to her seat, and they even appeared to be gazing into each other’s eyes sweetly. Really cute! However, they almost certainly became friends spending so much time working together, so what we’re seeing is probably just a very close friendship.

Of course, there’s always potential for romance, especially when the star is single. Scarlett reportedly split from her husband Romain Dauriac in 2016, so she might be on the market, and who wouldn’t make a move on someone so lovely and talented?! Plus, she wouldn’t be the first star to get cozy with her agent. Lady Gaga is allegedly dating her agent Christian Carino, so there might be hope for our buddy Joe!

