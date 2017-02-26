Scarlett Johansson Stuns In Plunging Pink Dress At The 2017 Oscars — See Her Look

REX/Shutterstock

Pretty in pink! Scarlett Johansson ruled the red carpet at the 2017 Oscars in a plunging pink dress! The actress looked stunning in a belted ensemble that accentuated her tiny waist! You have to see her Academy Awards fashion!

We can’t get over Scarlett Johansson‘s, Oscars fashion! The 32-year-old rocked the 89th Academy Awards red carpet on Feb. 26 in a plunging, pink, sheer dress with a diamond pattern. The actress had a thick, printed, statement belt around her tiny waist that showed off her incredible figure and she looked stunning!

Scarlett’s colorful red carpet look was a friendly reminder that spring is on its way. She even incorporated gorgeous pink tones in her make up with a light, glossy lip and powder pink blush. She gave us a clear view at her gorgeous makeup with a brushed back hairstyle. The actress was head-to-toe red carpet perfection!

The actress is set to present at this year’s show, and she revealed that she’s been practicing her walk across the stage. “You can never have enough rehearsal,” the actress told Ryan Seacrest on E!’s Live from the Red Carpet. Scarlett admitted that during her practice run she did not wear the same high heels she rocked on the carpet. “I couldn’t imagine having to put these on two days in a row,” she quipped. “Not that they are not gorgeous — They’re definitely not Converse.” LOL.

If you were wondering when you’d get to see Scarjo on the big screen, it’ll actually be very soon! Her new film, Ghosts in the Shell is set to hit theaters this weekend on Feb. 28. Scarlett plays a special ops, human-cyborg hybrid who leads an elite task force known as Section 9 in the sci-fi movie. “Ghosts in the Shell is a film that asks a lot of existential questions — it was something I couldn’t pass up,” she said to Ryan on the Oscars red carpet. ” I was too curious.”

The newly single star split from husband Romain Dauriac in Jan. 2017 after just two years of marriage. The former couple — who have a 2-year-old daughter, Rose — have actually remained friends although their marriage didn’t work out. Scarlett and Romain went public with their romance in Nov. 2012, and married in Oct. 2014.

