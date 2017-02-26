Scarlett Johansson’s ‘Rockabilly Chic’ Hairstyle At The Oscars — Get The Look

REX/Shutterstock

Scarlett Johansson brought a bit of edge to the Oscars red carpet on Feb. 26. Rocking a short pixie cut with shaved sides, Scarlett’s makeup was soft and feminine. Get the details on her latest beauty look, ahead.

Scarlett Johansson, 32, mixed a sweet girly style with a rock ‘n’ roll vibe as she attended the 89th annual Academy Awards. The actress, who served as a presenter for the evening, wore a sheer, floor-length pink and green gown with a silver belt.

Adding the same feminine and rocker combo to her beauty look, Scarlett kept her makeup soft and sweet and her hair a bit edgier. Suave Professionals Celebrity Stylist Jenny Cho used the drugstore brand to add textured waves to the top of Scarlett’s pixie haircut.

Sharing a close-up picture of the look on her Instagram, Jenny also shared the exact how-to for what she calls the “rockabilly chic” hairstyle for short-haired girls to copy:

Coiffed. #scarlettjohansson #jennychohair #rockabilly #chic A post shared by Jenny Cho (@jennychohair) on Feb 26, 2017 at 4:12pm PST

1) Jenny started by prepping Scarlett’s hair while it was still damp with Suave Professionals Honey Infusion 10-in-1 Leave-In Conditioning Cream and Suave Professionals Sea Mineral Infusion Texturizing Sea Salt Spray for texture.

2) Next, Jenny blow dried Scarlett’s hair with the Harry Josh Blow Dryer and a soft Eco Ceramic brush to add “slight swoops and bends” to her hair.

3) After using a flat iron to create lift at the root, Jenny concentrated on creating the perfect textured look with Ouai Matte Pomade. Once she had the movement she wanted, Jenny finished by setting the look with Suave Professionals Anti-Humidity Hairspray.

To complete her look, Scarlett’s makeup artist Frankie Boyd matched the femininity of her dress using La Mer to perfect her skin and NARS to add a touch of color. Keeping her skin light with highlighted and flushed cheekbones, Frankie added shimmery white shadow at the inner corners of her eyes and a shiny pink lip as the perfect finishing touch.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Scarlett’s rocker-inspired hairstyle at the Oscars?

