‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan & GF MacKenzie Mauzy Go Public With Romance At Oscars

Sam Heughan‘s girlfriend is not Claire Randall, as much as we’d like the Outlander characters to be together in real life. Back to reality, where Sam, 36 is dating his lovely girlfriend, actress MacKenzie Mauzy! The Into the Woods star, 28, and Outlander hottie have been dating for quite some time, but only just made their public debut as a couple at The Weinstein Company and Piaget’s Oscar Weekend Kick-Off Party on February 24!

How exciting! Sam and MacKenzie were first linked in November 2016, but kept their relationship on the down low. There’s no better place to shout your love to the world than at the Oscars, right? Sam was rumored to be dating Outlander co-star Caitriona Balfe, 37, but they put those rumors to rest. The biggest indication that they were together was when MacKenzie was the target of online bullying that November for posting a pic of him on Instagram. He immediately rushed to her defense on Twitter, writing, “Shameful behaviour by many on social media recently. It’s disgusting and needs to stop. Spineless bullying. Stop. Now.”

There were inklings that Sam was getting cozy with MacKenzie when they were spotted being super friendly at the the BAFTAs, as well. MacKenzie, who starred as Rapunzel in Into the Woods, alongside Chris Pine, Meryl Streep, and so many more stars, looked incredibly hot at the Weinstein party in a plunging white satin blazer with absolutely nothing on underneath. She paired the risqué top with matching, long white pants and a metallic gold clutch. Perfect! Sam was his usual sexy self in a crisp suit and disheveled hair. Love it!

