Ruth Negga Rocks Bold Red Lip & Burgundy Eyeshadow At Oscars — See Her Look

Ruth Negga Hair Oscars

Ruth Negga stunned on the Oscars red carpet, Feb. 26, and red was the theme of her amazing look! The actress wore a beaded headband that matched her bold eyeshadow and red lip, and we’re seriously obsessed! Get the details on her fiery look, right here!

Ruth Negga, 35, ruled the Oscars red carpet on Feb. 26, and we can’t get over her gorgeous hair and makeup! The actress had her short hair pushed back with a stunning, red, beaded headband. Makeup Artist, Mélanie Inglessis, gave Ruth her Chanel beauty look that consisted of a bold Chanel red lip with deep burgundy eyeshadow. Ruth went all in with her shadow that was even below her eyelid. She had light mascara on and subtle pink blush on her cheeks.

She is out of the door!! 💋 #ruthnegga #oscars #bestactressnominee A post shared by Mélanie Inglessis (@melaniemakeup) on Feb 26, 2017 at 2:42pm PST

Melanie took to Instagram to show off the Chanel products used to create Ruth’s Academy Awards look. The photo even showed off Ruth’s burgundy clutch and her most important accessory, her ACLU ribbon. The blue ribbon is in support of the American Civil Liberties Union’s “Stand With ACLU” campaign, which launched earlier this week. The purpose of the initiative is to stand behind the organization, which has protected “individual rights and liberties guaranteed by the Constitution and law of the U.S.” for nearly 100 years, amidst Donald Trump’s immigration ban. Lin-Manuel Miranda, 37, even showed up with his own ribbon on, and many more stars are expected to wear their own ribbons on the carpet.

Vernon François was the genius behind Ruth’s stunning hair and headband. We’re seriously obsessed with Ruth’s hair accessory that gave us a good look at her stunning makeup.

Ruth rocked a bright red long-sleeved, lace dress on the Oscars red carpet, which hugged her incredible physique. She accessorized her look with dangling red earrings and she was head-to-toe perfection!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Ruth’s Oscars beauty? Tell us below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.