Remy Ma Performs Nicki Minaj Diss Track ‘Shether’ — Did She Forget The Words?

Uh oh! Remy Ma performed her vicious Nicki Minaj diss track ‘Shether’ for the first time on Feb. 25, however she seemingly forgot the lyrics while taking the stage! The rapper tried to play it cool, but did she draw a blank when all eyes were on her?!

Remy Ma, 36, must have felt invincible after dropping her highly publicized Nicki Minaj diss track “Shether,” on Feb. 25. Later that night, the Love & Hip Hop star took the stage to perform her new jam for a crowd of screaming fans in Reading, Pennsylvania, but she appeared to forget the lyrics! As the brutal F-bomb laden song played on, Remy only chimed in for the chorus or at the end of her verses, causing many to believe she drew a huge blank when the spotlight was all on her.

After having one of her biggest days in her career, Remy seemingly struggled to recall all the rhymes of her new 7-minute single, which was inspired by Nas‘ iconic diss track “Ether.” Her version was chock-full of shade and wild allegations about Nicki, as she accused the “Anaconda” lyricist of having a ghostwriter, sleeping around and of getting butt shots. Remy proved she’s going to try to do whatever it takes to steal Nicki’s throne and become the new queen of rap.

Remy’s lyrics include, “I saw Meek [Mill] at All-Star, he told me your ass dropped / He couldn’t f— you for three months because your ass dropped/ Meek, Drake, Safaree [Samuels], I see men in your pants.” The drama definitely reached a boiling point after Nicki dissed Remy in a recent feature with Gucci, called “Make Love.” Later, another R&B star also got dragged into the mix!

Towards the middle of the diss track, Remy boldly claims that Nicki slept with Trey Songz, 32. This caused Nicki and Trey to get into a heated Twitter feud, since she was upset he didn’t immediately deny it. After the story made it’s rounds, Trey posted a video and declared they never hooked up. Even so, we’re pretty sure the beef between Nicki and Remy is FAR from over!

