Priyanka Chopra Wins The Oscars Red Carpet In Stunning White Dress

REX/Shutterstock

Have you ever seen a more flawless human? Priyanka Chopra stepped out onto the Oscars red carpet looking like perfection. Her white geometric-patterned dress turned heads and left us all speechless. Bow down to Priyanka!

Just when you think there’s no way Priyanka Chopra could look any better on the red carpet, she steps out looking like she did at the 2017 Oscars. Priyanka wowed in a sparkling white and silver gown that featured geometric detailing. This bold and daring look is one we haven’t seen on Priyanka, and she definitely pulled it off.

Her hair was stick straight and slicked back behind her shoulders. Her smokey eye and light pink lip just topped off her incredible red carpet look. She looked like a million bucks! She complimented her dress with two white bangles. This entire look will go down in history as one of the most iconic Oscar looks ever!

White is a tough color to pull off fashion wise, but Priyanka loves to take risks. This is her second year in a row wearing the gorgeous color at the Oscars. At last year’s Oscars, the Quantico star stepped out onto the red carpet in a fantastic white gown with sheer detailing. Any time Priyanka walks a red carpet, she wins the night.

Priyanka is still filming Quantico in New York City and jetted off to Los Angeles on Feb. 24. She posted an adorable Instagram photo of herself with none other than Mick Jagger! “Change of plans ! Oscars here we come.. @mickjagger LA LA land…” she captioned the amazing picture. Okay, so Priyanka attending the Oscars was clearly a last-minute thing, and she still managed to look like that. Yep, it’s official. She’s perfection personified.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Priyanka’s Oscar dress? Let us know!

