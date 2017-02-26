Priyanka Chopra Rocked Drugstore Hair Products On The Oscars Red Carpet

REX/ Shutterstock

Priyanka Chopra looked stunning at the Oscars on Feb. 26, rocking glowing skin and sleek, shiny hair. Get her exact look below!

Priyanka Chopra continues to be one of our faves to watch during awards season! Her gorgeous look at the Oscars stunned yet again! Priyanka looked so, so gorgeous at the Academy Awards, which were held live from Dolby Theater in Hollywood, Calif. on February 26.

She posted a behind-the-scenes image wearing a face mask before the big show. Pati Dubroff did her makeup — such amazing work on a beautiful canvas!

She rocked long lashes, a berry lip and a white manicure. Her nails were coated in essie’s make the cut, followed by the gel couture top coat. Manicurist Jolene Brodeur told us: “essie’s gel couture in make the cut, a pearlized nude greige, was the perfect polish to accompany Priyanka’s geometric Ralph & Russo gown.”

Lacy Redway did her gorgeous hair using Pantene products! She is a brand ambassador! It was in a deep side part, and totally sleek and shiny. Not a hair out of place and no frizz — amazing!

On the night before the Oscars, Priyanka attended a Chanel party. She rocked her hair in a high ponytail with braided accents. Her hair was styled by Castillo for that event and it looked so different and cool! Her makeup was done by Sir John and was amazing! She rocked a dark teal smokey eye, tons of highlighter on her cheekbones and mauve lips! Gorgeous!

HollywoodLifers, are you loving Priyanka Chopra’s hair at the Oscars?

