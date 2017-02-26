Oscars Worst Dressed 2017 — Leslie Mann & More

REX/Shutterstock

While there’s always a ton of gorgeous looks on the red carpet of the Oscars, there’s always a few looks that are just a bit too over the top. This year, at the 89th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in LA on Feb. 26, we saw some pretty crazy outfits and we can’t decide who was the worst dressed of the night. What do you think? VOTE.

The red carpet at the 2017 was full of the biggest stars in Hollywood and even though there were a ton of gorgeous looks, there was also a ton of wacky ones as well. Some of our least favorite looks of the evening came from Leslie Mann, 44, Ava DuVernay, 44, and more.

Leslie opted to wear a neon green Zac Posen strapless dress with a ribbon on her skin-tight bodice and a huge poufy tired skirt. Not only was the dress a very bright, odd color, there was just too much draped fabric and it looked like Belle’s dress from Beauty and the Beast gone wrong. Ava went with a very drab gown when she opted for this long-sleeve gray lace ball gown with a sheer bodice.

Ginnifer Goodwin, 38, went with a bright red hue and her long-sleeve turtleneck gown featured sheer cutout panels with polka dots, kind of reminding us of cupcake frosting. Dakota Johnson, 27, went with a metallic gold gown with a peplum waist and a huge bow that drooped down. Plus, the silk gown had shoulder pads and a pleated bodice, reminding us of a 1960s nightgown. She added a diamond necklace for pizazz, but it almost made it worse.

Jessica Biel, 34, brought the glitz and the glam to the carpet, that’s for sure. She opted to wear a skin-tight long-sleeve sequin Kaufman Franco bronze gown with a Tiffany & Co. Whispers of the Rain Forest necklace from the 2017 Blue Book Collection and an assortment of Tiffany rings. It was just a bit too much sparkle!

Unfortunately, there were a lot of over-the-top looks on the red carpet of the Oscars and we can’t decide who was the worst dressed of the night! What do you guys think? VOTE.

