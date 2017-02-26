Oscars Stage Comes Crashing Down Hours Before Show Time — See Crazy Pic

Courtesy of TMZ

Oh no! Just hours before the 89th Academy Awards, a part of the stage came crashing down. The unexpected wreck at the Dolby Theatre in LA had a ‘horrifying sound,’ a witness recalled. Jimmy Kimmel was reportedly prepping for the show when the prop came down. Get the terrifying details, here.

The 2017 Oscars are set to air LIVE on Feb. 26, and there may have been a bit of scrambling around for a new stage prop after the show’s original one came crashed on the stage! The accident happened around 11:30 AM, according to TMZ, who claims an eye witness said that the crash made a “horrifying sound” as it tore dow the stage curtain.

The crash happened during rehearsals, where the show’s host, Jimmy Kimmel, was nearby working out a skit, according to the site. The late night host was reportedly not injured, and neither was anyone else.

The props that crashed appear to be giant skyscraper models. They tumbled over and crushed a camera, TMZ reported. If the props were intended to be the main attraction of the show, then we’re wondering how the Oscars will replace the massive attractions. Since the crash happened on the day of the LIVE event, it sounds like there could have been a lot of stress added to the production team’s plates. We’re happy to hear that no one was injured in the crash!

No matter what, the show must go on! And, we're already obsessed with the red carpet fashion that we've been seeing. From Viola Davis, 51, to Emma Stone, 28, to Hailee Steinfeld, 20, all of the stars pulled out all of the stops for the biggest award show of the season!

