2017 Oscars Red Carpet Photos — Emma Stone & More Stars Stun Before Academy Awards

REX/Shutterstock

Let the games begin! Of course we’re excited to watch the Academy Awards on February 26, but it’s that red carpet we’re craving! The Oscars red carpet is the cumulation of an awards season of to-die-for fashion, as well as some wacky duds, and we can’t wait to take it all in! See every look here!

We’re so excited! The stunning dresses are already rolling in at the 89th annual Academy Awards, and we haven’t seen a bad one in the bunch. The night is still very young, though. Kidding! So many gorgeous stars were strolling on the red carpet in front of the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, soaking up the sunshine and looking fierce. We love the diverse fashion, too. From Victorian vintage, to sleek and sparkly, there’s a little bit of everything at Oscars 2017.

We’re very partial to Loving star Ruth Negga‘s red Victorian gown. Way to take a buttoned-up, overly classical style and give it a beautifully modern twist! Ruth, 35, is up in the Best Actress category for her incredible performance, and she definitely looks ready to make her way up to the stage! The red lace sleeves and bodice, paired with a high neck and flowy skirt in ruby red is phenomenal on her! Red platforms, a headband that looks like a crown are beautiful touches!

Hailee Steinfeld, 20, was an utter dream! The Edge of Seventeen star floated down the red carpet in a gorgeous, gauzy tulle gown with pink satin underneath. The halter-top dress was topped with delicate flowers and light embroidered flowers, too! She let the dress speak for itself by wearing her hair pulled back slick, and rocking a smokey bronze eye. We’re so in love with this look!

Chrissy Teigen, 31, was absolutely stunning in a white bedazzled dress. She looked like a complete goddess in the gown that featured a high thigh slit and a long, white cape. She also happened to have the hottest accessory at the Oscars on her arm: husband John Legend, 38, who looked slick in his tux prior to potentially winning an Oscar!

HollywoodLifers, are you digging the fashion on the Oscars red carpet, or are you underwhelmed? Tell us in the comments!

