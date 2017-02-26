Means Tweets: Oscars Edition — See Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling & More Read Epic Disses

Jimmy Kimmel proved that even Oscar nominees aren’t safe from his epic ‘Mean Tweets’ segment! Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling, Casey Affleck and more stars read the meanest comments Jimmy could find, and the results were hilarious! Watch for yourself here.

Thank goodness the stars at the Oscars have an amazing sense of humor! Some of the biggest nominees of the night got in front of Jimmy Kimmel’s famous brick wall for the fan-favorite Mean Tweets segment, and they took the brutal fan disses like champs! Watch for yourself, we dare you not to laugh.

The first and most exciting star in the video is miss Natalie Portman, who unfortunately had to miss the actual ceremony because she is SO PREGNANT! The fan joked that Natalie seems like the type of person that would forgo an entree on a lunch date and order a “hot tea with lemon and MAYBE some toast.” That’s when she flaunted her MASSIVE tummy and whispered “you are wrong!” Too funny!

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling also got the mean tweatment, with Emma being brutally mocked reading that she “looks like a crack whore in every role she plays” and a fan saying “go f*** yourself” to Ryan, despite admitting that he has “perfect bone structure and kind eyes.” Savage!

However, our dark horse favorite is Miles Teller, who reads this masterpiece of a tweet: “Miles Teller has the face of a guy who would request ‘Gangnam Style’ at a wedding where he doesn’t know either the bride or groom.” It’s so weird, but somehow so true??? Make sure you watch the whole thing to see Samuel L. Jackson, Jessica Chastain, Felicity Jones, Eddie Redmayne, Whoopi Goldberg, Lin Manuel Miranda, Casey Affleck, Tilda Swinton, Jeff Bridges and Robert Deniro too!

