Oscars Live Stream — Watch The 2017 Academy Awards Online Free

Oscars

Brush off your gown and get glam, because it’s Oscars time! From Ryan Gosling to Natalie Portman, Hollywood royalty will be out in force for Tinseltown’s biggest night. You won’t want to miss a single second of the star-studded action, and you won’t have to, as HollywoodLife.com has hooked you up with a live stream!

All of the biggest and brightest stars of Hollywood are flocking to the Dolby Theater in California for the 89th Academy Awards, to celebrate the best that the movie industry has to offer. Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting the big night, which will be viewed by millions of film fans around the world. A slew of celebs will be taking to the stage to present the coveted golden statues, including past Oscar winners, Leonardo DiCaprio, Halle Berry, and Amy Adams. The show begins at 8:30 pm ET, and you won’t want to miss a single second!

Oscars fever is reaching fever pitch as the countdown begins to the biggest night in Hollywood. How many Oscars will La La Land walk away with? Will Ryan Gosling beat out Denzel Washington for Best Actor? Will Meryl Streep snag her fourth Academy Award, or will Natalie Portman snatch it away for her amazing performance as Jackie O? These are just a few of the burning questions movie fans are asking, and they will all be answered Feb. 26.

In addition to all the nail-biting awards action, and inevitable political protest speeches, the night will also be jam packed with live performances by some of the hottest stars of the day — including, Justin Timberlake, Sting, John Legend, and Lim Manuel Miranda — who will all be taking to the stage to bust out with their Oscar nominated songs.

So, will Fences, La La Land, Hacksaw Ridge, Arrival, Hell or High Water, Lion, Moonlight, Manchester By The Sea, or Hidden Figures win for Best Picture? Will Ryan, Denzel, Casey Affleck, Andrew Garfield, or Viggo Mortensen win for Best Actor? Will Natalie, Meryl, Isabelle Huppert, Ruth Negga, or Emma Stone win for Best Actress? Watch the live steam below to find out!

