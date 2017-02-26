Oscars Best Beauty: Pretty Hair & Makeup Looks On Emma Stone & More

REX/Shutterstock

Emma Stone, Taraji P. Henson, Chrissy Teigen and so many more of Hollywood’s biggest stars looked stunning at the Oscars on Feb. 26. Vote on your favorite beauty look of the night below!

Emma Stone prepped her glowing skin with Sisley skincare. She wore NARS makeup and looked amazing. Her hair was styled in retro waves using L’Oreal products!

Ruth Negga had gorgeous maroon eye and lip makeup by Melanie Inglessis, who used CHANEL products. Her hair was styled with a beautiful red headband!

Felicity Jones rocked her hair half up along with a stunning coral lip.

Priyanka Chopra rocked sleek and straight hair and a gorgeous berry lip.

Halle Berry rocked big, wild curls — a stunning departure from her usual straight style.

Chrissy Teigen rocked a romantic updo that’s easy to copy — get the exact how to right here!

Viola Davis was glowing thanks to Celebrity Aesthetician Olga Lorencin’s Red Carpet Facial in a Box.

Presenter Dakota Johnson channeled her Fifty Shades character Anastasia by rocking a hot hairstyle by Dove celeb stylist Mark Townsend. It was half up in a romantic ‘do and secured with scunci bobby pins. Mark says: “I always use an even number of hairpins because I cross them in an X for extra hold and security.”

Nicole Kidman proved you can rock drugstore products on the biggest stage in beauty. Her hair was styled by Kylee Heath using Dove products. Her makeup focused on her bold red lip — flawless!

Charlize Theron rocked a sleek ponytail and luminous skin.

Olivia Culpo rocked super dramatic purple eye makeup and a mauve, matte lip by Beyonce‘s go-to makeup artist Sir John.

Emma Roberts rocked her gorgeous red hair in retro waves, and a bold red lip. Nikki Lee used Pure Abba hair products and Charlotte Tilbury did her makeup.

Taraji P. Henson‘s hair was styled by Tymothe Wallace using Dove hair products.

Zootopia star Ginnifer Goodwin looked stunning thanks to Kiehl’s skincare by her makeup artist Mai Quynh.

Makeup artist Nick Barose used Kiehl’s skincare to prep Lion star Priyanka Bose‘s skin. He followed the skin prep with It Cosmetics makeup.

Presenter Sofia Boutella rocked a gorgeous hairstyle by celebrity hairstylist Renato Campora using Moroccanoil.

HollywoodLifers, who had the best hair and makeup look at the Oscars?

