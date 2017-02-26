Oscars Backstage Live Stream — Watch 2017 Academy Awards Online Free

Courtesy of Academy Awards

Craving even MORE Oscars footage than what you see on TV? Then listen up! We’re giving movie buffs an exciting way to discover what happens backstage, where celebs hang out, sip champagne, and act like mere mortals. Here’s the LIVE STREAM!

There’s no such thing as live TV anymore. As hard as that it to accept, live TV vanished the day Janet Jackson’s boob fell out during the Super Bowl halftime show. Since then, everything is one a three-second delay — EXCEPT FOR the Oscar’s backstage camera. When celebrities think no one’s watching, they turn into humans. It’s just watching this crazy inexplicable magic trick. By watching the live stream below, you’ll be able to see Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling, Natalie Portman, and MANY more drink, eat, and socialize — just like us! That’s an extremely rare sight to see because usually they’re so perfect!

Placed at the tail-end of award season, the Oscars are one of the biggest parties of the year! Even if the BRIT Awards or The Grammys aren’t your thing, literally everyone tune in for the Oscars (well, except for Donald Trump cause he’s boring). It’s like the creme de la creme of award shows. Why? Because all the top stars show up! Want even more big names? Here you go — Nicole Kidman, Meryl Streep, Michelle Williams, and Andrew Garfield are all going and are all nominated for either Best Actress or Actor.

Another reason we love the Oscars so much is because of the movies themselves. That’s what we’re all here for! Without movies, our lives would be so boring and dateless, don’t you think? Dying to ask out the guy or girl you work with? YOU TAKE THEM TO A MOVIE, whether it’s Arrival, Manchester By The Sea, La La Land, or Moonlight. They’re all equally amazing! Oh, and wait, we also really love watching what goes down on the red carpet. The fashion might be as epic as the films!

HollywoodLifers, are you tuning in for the Oscars backstage access? What do you love most about the Oscars?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.