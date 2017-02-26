REX/Shutterstock

Emma Stone, Andrew Garfield, Ryan Gosling, and more Oscar nominees have appeared in countless films over the years, and there’s one role that put them on the map. See how much they’ve changed from their breakout to now!

Emma Stone is a national treasure. Her movies have made us laugh, cry, and smile. Before her role in La La Land, which earned her a Best Actress nomination, Emma starred in a number of major films. But it was Easy A that really catapulted Emma to superstardom. Her hilarious and touching performance as the sarcastic and spunky Olive in the 2010 film made everyone see her for who she truly is: a leading lady.

Emma’s co-star, Ryan Gosling, has been in Hollywood since he was a kid. However, it wasn’t until his performance in 2004’s The Notebook that we saw Ryan as a true leading man. Watching Ryan and co-star and former girlfriend Rachel McAdams play young lovers who are torn apart was pure magic.

Viola Davis is everywhere these days. She has taken over movies and TV. We wouldn’t have it any other way, though. Her breakout role was alongside Meryl Streep in 2008’s Doubt, which earned her a Best Supporting Actress nomination. Ever since then, she’s been a household name. She’s captivated us in other roles like Abilene in The Help and Annalise on How to Get Away With Murder. With her dramatic and emotional performance in Fences, Viola will likely get her hands on her first Oscar.

We can’t talk about transformations without talking about Dev Patel. The British actor became a force to be reckoned with in Hollywood playing Jamal in 2008’s Slumdog Millionaire. Can you believe that was his first feature film role?! When he was in Slumdog, he was practically a child. He was only 18! Now he’s grown into a man and solidified himself as one of Hollywood’s best actors. That’s why he’s nominated for Best Supporting Actor for Lion.

