NY Times Truth Ad: Never Been Done Before Response To A President To Air During Oscars

The New York Times is fighting back against President Donald Trump‘s treatment of the “fake” news media with a new ad entitled “The Truth is Hard,” a never-been-done-before response to a president’s actions, to air during the Oscars on Feb. 26. And, of course, Twitter-trigger-finger-happy Trump is already attacking what he considers to be an assault on him on social media.

“For first time the failing @nytimes will take an ad (a bad one) to help save its failing reputation. Try reporting accurately & fairly!” Trump tweeted on Feb. 26, three days after the ad was first uploaded to YouTube. His remarks come just one day after his announcement that he will not be attending the White House Correspondents’ Dinner — a move that has not been made by a president in 36 years, with the last time being President Ronald Reagan‘s decision to not attend while still recovering from an assassination attempt — and even he addressed the audience via telephone.

For first time the failing @nytimes will take an ad (a bad one) to help save its failing reputation. Try reporting accurately & fairly! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 26, 2017

The ad in question opens on a white screen with the words “the truth is,” followed by a multitude of phrases ranging from, “The truth is our nation is more divided than ever,” to “alternative facts are lies,” to “the media is dishonest,” to “women should dress like women,” to “women’s rights are human rights.” The ad ends on this poignant statement: “The truth is hard to find. The truth is hard to know. The truth is more important now than ever.”

The commercial is airing following the extremely controversial barring of the NY Times, CNN, Los Angeles Times, Huffington Post, and Buzzfeed, among other news outlets, from a White House press briefing on Feb. 24.

“The idea is to be a part of that discussion about what does it mean to find the truth,” NY Times branding executive David Rubin said to CNNMoney. “What does that mean in a world of ‘fake news’? And what is the role of journalism and journalists in that process, and what is the role of reader in supporting that journalism?” The Academy Awards were chosen as the appropriate time to air the ad because it is a “high-profile” moment for the media.

