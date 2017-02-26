Nicki Minaj Planning To ‘Destroy’ Remy Ma — She ‘Crossed The Line’

REX/Shutterstock

Yikes! Nicki Minaj is fuming after Remy Ma’s diss track ‘Shether’ and now Nicki wants her gone. We’ve got the shocking details here!

This is getting heated! Nicki Minaj is not happy about Remy Ma’s diss track “Shether.” The 34 year-old rapper is furious with Remy’s nearly 7 minute take-down. “This isn’t the first time a female Rapper has tried to come amd dethrone the queen. And Nicki knows Remy won’t be the last,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Reportedly, “Drake always told her that when you’re at the top, everyone’s gunning for your head. He was so right,” the source said. Nicki is allegedly super angry and won’t be taking “Shether” lightly. According to this insider, “Nicki’s been checking bi**hes left and right on the mic throughout her career and Remy will be her next causality, trust.” Whoa! Nicki reportedly thinks “Remy’s crossed the line,” the source warned, “she will pay.”

Nicki and Remy’s feud reached new heights when the 36 year-old rapper included lyrics like this in her new track: “You stole that line about bitches being your sons / How you take my ’09 jail tweet and run / Talkin’ ‘bout bringing knives to a fight with guns / When the only shot you ever took was in your buns.” Of course, then there’s Nicki’s “Pink Barbie” on the track’s cover art bloodied with her limbs separated from her body. It definitely sent a message.

Remy even went so far as to rap, “Now all of a sudden you back with Drake and Tunechi [Lil Wayne] /After he said you sucked his d*ck, you back with Gucci?” in “Shether.” Nicki had her own things to say in her collaboration track with Gucci “Make Love.” “I’m the iPhone, you the Nokia / Everybody know you jealous, b***h, it’s so clear,” she said. This feud doesn’t seem like it’s dying out anytime soon.

