Michael Strahan Confuses Matt Damon For Ben Affleck? Fans Freak After Oscar Flub

Uh oh! Did Oscars red carpet hot Michael Strahan royally mess up before the big show on Feb. 26?! Fans are freaking out because it seems like he mixed up two of the biggest Boston boys in showbiz: Matt Damon and Ben Affleck during a red carpet interview! See the awkward moment, here.
Oh my god! What an embarrassing mistake — if it’s true. Fans are 98% sure they heard Michael Strahan call Matt Damon “Ben” while interviewing him on the Oscars red carpet on Feb. 26, and watching the video it definitely sounds that way!
After Matt gushed about his upcoming night at the Oscars, Michael seemed to respond saying “I think we’re all interested in watching, can’t wait to see it Ben. Thank you for stopping by!” However, if we’re being honest, Michael could have easily said “man” instead of Ben. It’s really hard to tell!
These fans are convinced they heard “Ben” during Matt’s interview:
We can only imagine that if Michael did call Matt “Ben,” that he had Ben Affleck in mind. We can’t really blame him for the mistake: Matt and Ben are best friends, they’ve been in and worked on many movies together, and they’re both infamous Bostonians. We may have made that mistake ourselves once or twice while trying to think of a movie. Luckily, we haven’t done it on the Oscars red carpet with millions of people watching. So awkward! Luckily, Michael is used to having all eyes on him, and we’re sure that he will shake it off just fine and continue his interviews with poise and enthusiasm. Keep your head up, Mike!
HollywoodLifers, do you hear Michael say “Ben” or “Man” while interviewing Matt? Put this debate to rest by letting us know what you think in the comments below!
