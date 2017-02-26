Meryl Streep Stuns At Oscars With Natural Beauty & Slick Back Hair After Dress Controversy

REX/Shutterstock

It’s no secret that the most nominated actress in Oscars history looked absolutely flawless on the red carpet! The 67-year-old nominee let her hair down and was glowing.

Meryl Streep is up for an Oscar for her role in Florence Foster Jenkins, and looked natural and gorgeous at Sunday’s Academy Awards! While there has been a bit of drama lately with what designer she’d wear — she went with a custom midnight blue gown over a slim ankle trouser by Elie Saab Haute Couture — she definitely didn’t look like she was affected. The actress’ hair was down, but slightly slicked back and her makeup was very natural, with only a bit of shadow on her eyes. She seriously looked incredible.

Meryl was recently in a public feud with designer Karl Lagerfeld after revealing to WWD that Chanel began making a dress for her for the Oscars but got a call from her team to stop. “Don’t continue the dress. We found somebody who will pay us,’” Lagerfeld told WWD, quoting the messenger. Chanel famously does not pay celebrities to wear is clothes. “After we gift her a dress that’s 100,000 euros [$105,000], we found later we had to pay [for her to wear it]. We give them dresses, we make the dresses, but we don’t pay,” he said adding she was “A genius actress, but cheapness also, no?”

After the statement was released and the feud was made public, Karl publicly apologized, saying that he “misunderstood” her, and that he “regrets this controversy.” But that wasn’t enough for Meryl. “In reference to Mr. Lagerfeld’s ‘statement,’ there is no ‘controversy’: Karl Lagerfeld, a prominent designer, defamed me, my stylist, and the illustrious designer whose dress I chose to wear, in an important industry publication,” she said in a statement.

“That publication printed this defamation, unchecked. Subsequently, the story was picked up globally, and continues, globally, to overwhelm my appearance at the Oscars, on the occasion of my record breaking 20th nomination, and to eclipse this honor in the eyes of the media, my colleagues and the audience. I do not take this lightly, and Mr. Lagerfeld’s generic ‘statement’ of regret for this ‘controversy’ was not an apology,” she said.

