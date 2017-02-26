Courtesy of Twitter

This guy can’t catch a break! Poor Matt Damon is being forced to enjoy the 2017 Oscars from a broken seat with a totally useless armrest. Could this be yet ANOTHER dig from host Jimmy Kimmel, the actor’s archenemy? See the hilarious pic, here!

Nothing like a little special treatment! Jimmy Kimmel, 49, has gone out of his way time and time again to poke fun at Hollywood nemesis Matt Damon, 46, and the 2017 Oscars are no exception. What did the late-night comedian do this time? Well, he may have BROKEN Matt’s seat! In a room full of comfy armrests, the Manchester By The Sea producer is being forced to enjoy the show from a dismembered chair. Of course Matt is being a total sport about it, smiling as if nothing out of the ordinary happened.

Meanwhile, Jimmy definitely has a guilty conscience at this point in the night. The Oscars host opened the grande event with an opening skit dedicated to his decade-long feud with the Bourne Identity star. Jimmy mocked Matt’s box-office flop movie The Great Wall, saying it “lost 80 million dollars.” Matt is a “fat, selfish, dumbass” who “made a Chinese ponytail movie” instead of casting himself as the lead in Manchester By The Sea. Instead, he gave that prestigious role to Casey Affleck, who may take home an award for Best Actor later on.

But going back to Matt and Jimmy’s feud, you’ve only seen the beginning! When Matt go up on stage with Ben Affleck to present an award for Best Original Screenplay, Jimmy ran down to the orchestra pit to play loud music over his enemy’s introductory speech. “I’m just a presenter, I can’t be cut off,” yelled the Oscar-nominee over the symphony. Even Ben couldn’t stop himself from laughing at the epic diss. This has got the be the best beef in Hollywood!

HollywoodLifers, do YOU think Jimmy had something to do with Matt’s broken seat?

