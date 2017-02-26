Mama June Ready For Romance With A Hot Boy Toy After Dropping 300 Lbs

Courtesy of WeTV

Mama June’s turning her life around after dropping 300 pounds, and she wants to spend it with someone special! June has some specifics in mind for her dream guy, according to a source who spoke to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY: must be hot, and must be young!

Hey, mama! June Shannon, 37, aka Mama June, has a new goal in mind after dropping from 462 pounds to a size 4. She’s a new woman and has left ex-partner Sugar Bear in the past. She needs a new man! “June is ready to get back out there again and fall in love,” the source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Yes!

It’s all about confidence and feeling sexy. Now that June’s totally feeling herself, she’s ready to let some hottie worship the ground she walks on. “She’s feeling great about herself, both mentally and physically, and believes this is the moment to strike! June fancies getting herself a hot young boy toy; she’s never dated anyone like that before, and thinks now is the time.”

She not feeling the online dating game, though. no Tinder or OkCupid like the rest of us, despite her friends’ best efforts to get her to sign up! “[Tindr] scares her,” the source told us. “June’s hoping to meet someone the good old fashioned way — either through friends, work, or just going out and about. She’s got her eyes peeled, and she’s on the hunt. She’s ready to start this exciting new chapter in her life and she would love to have a hot young guy by her side along for the ride.”

Sounds like a sweet deal! June worked her butt off — literally — to make some big changes, and deserves to have some fun. We’re still anxiously waiting to see the big reveal of her new and improved figure, by the way. She promised all would be revealed on the premiere of Mama June: From Hot to Not, but it was just a tease! We’ll have to wait until the end of the season, unless that suspected fat suit accidentally slips!

