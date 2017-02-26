Mahershala Ali Gushes Over Wife After Winning Best Supporting Actor Award At Oscars

What a year for Mahershala Ali! Only two days after he announced that he and his wife welcomed their first child into the world, the star took home the 2017 Oscar for Best Actor In A Supporting Role! In an emotional speech the actor gushed over his loving wife after accepting the award. HollywoodLife.com has his heartfelt speech here.

Congratulations are due for Mahershala Ali after winning the Best Actor In A Supporting Role Award at the 2017 Oscars! The 43-year-old actor stunned audiences with his portrayal as a Cuban born drug dealer living in Miami in the incredible drama Moonlight.

The House Of Cards star was buzzing with excitement while thanking all his loved ones during his emotional speech at the Dolby Theatre on Feb. 26. With tears in his eyes, the handsome actor thanked his teachers, cast, crew, producers, managers and most importantly his wife in a tear filled speech. “I want to thank her for being such a soldier though this process and help really carrying me through it all so thank you, really appreciate it.”

It’s understandable since the actor revealed on Feb. 24 that he and his wife, Amatus Sami-Karim, welcomed their first child together. The gorgeous couple who married in 2003, first announced they were expecting a baby in Dec. Check out his heartwarming speech.

There were so many stunning performances in the Supporting Actor category it’s a shame they had to narrow it dow to just five. Mahershala portrayal as a Cuban born drug dealer living in Miami in the incredible drama Moonlight was literally life changing. The Oakland, CA native came into the awards as the favorite already being recognized by the National Society of Film Critics, the New York Film Critics Circle, and the Los Angeles Film Critics Association. Not to mention taking home the SAG award! This is the first Academy Award nomination for Mahershala, and we are sure it won’t be his last!

Mahershala had some fierce competition though in the likes of acting legend Jeff Bridges, 67, who already has six Academy Award nominations, taking home one victory for Crazy Heart. Additionally there was Dev Patel, 26, who eared his first Oscar nomination for his heartfelt performance in Lion, Michael Shannon, 42, for his role in Nocturnal Animals and Lucas Hedges, 20, for his role in Manchester by the Sea.

Last year was just as competitive with Mark Rylance, 56, winning the award for his role in Bridge Of Spies, beating out Sylvester Stallone, 69, who was nominated for his portrayal of boxer Rocky Balboa in Creed.

HollywoodLifers, do you think the Academy got it right? Did Mahershala deserve to take home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.