Lin-Manuel Miranda & Auli’i Cravalho Bring Uplifting ‘Moana’ Performance At Oscars

Lin-Manuel Miranda can do no wrong. He and Auli’i Cravalho absolutely wowed at the 2017 Academy Awards with a dynamic performance of the nominated song ‘How Far I’ll Go’ from Disney’s ‘Moana’, and you can WATCH a video of it right here!

Lin-Manuel Miranda, 37, might just EGOT before the night is out, but in the meantime, we’re going to sit back and dissect that incredible performance that we just watched. Check it out below:

First, the Hamilton star rapped the intro to “How Far I’ll Go”, and pretty blue curtains rose to reveal dancers who twirled silks to form flowers and other cool shapes. Then things really turned up when Moana lead Auli’i Cravalho took the stage, looking far beyond her sixteen years in a gorgeous red dress (and singing just as beautifully). The talented teen belted out the remainder of the song with all of her heart, and the crowd was absolutely obsessed! It’s obviously nerve-wracking to take the Academy Awards stage for the first time ever like she did tonight, but Auli’i pulled it off with grace and poise. It bears repeating: the girl is SIXTEEN. Wow!

Lin is nominated tonight for Best Original Song for Moana’s “How Far I’ll Go”, and we wish him all the luck! If he wins, he’ll be the youngest person ever to EGOT (AKA win an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award). He already has the E, G and T! History in the making.

