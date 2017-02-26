Lily Allen Accused Of Causing Her Baby’s Stillbirth In Twitter Attack — See Horrific Tweets

REX/Shutterstock

This is terrible. Singer Lily Allen became the target of some nasty Twitter trolls who attacked the singer’s pain following the birth of her stillborn baby.

This is beyond awful. Lily Allen revealed she suffered from post-traumatic-stress disorder after giving birth to her stillborn son prematurely at just 6 months. The 31 year-old singer received vicious attacks on Twitter that resulted in Lily taking a break from the social media platform and a friend taking over her account.

Users wrote terrible things to the still grieving mother like, “The baby knew you were going to be such a horrible mother so it decided to go out on its own term.” That is a despicable thing to say. Others told Lily her past drug use resulted in the death of her baby. She responded strongly and tweeted, “I didn’t miscarry, I went into early labour and by son died from his chord wrapped round his neck.” Some doubted Lily’s heartbreaking 10 hour labor, to which Lily wrote back, “I was there, you weren’t.”

.@Glveit6Glroud @Lumix_Trident @Ged_2345 I didn't miscarry ,I went into early labour and by son died from his chord wrapped round his neck. — Lily (@lilyallen) February 25, 2017

Lily decided to take a break from Twitter and wrote, “My timeline is full of the most disgusting, sexist, misogynistic, racist shit. Really, new levels. I’m no masochist so I’ll be back x.” Someone named Dennis has since taken over Lily’s account and has been retweeting only positive tweets and fun GIFs. “Hi , I’m Dennis,I’ll be looking after lily’s twitter for a while.I can only communicate in gif form, and I’m going on a hate blocking spree,” his first tweet from Lily’s account read.

My timeline is full of the most disgusting, sexist, misogynistic, racist shit. Really, new levels. I'm no masochist so I'll be back x — Lily (@lilyallen) February 25, 2017

Hi , I'm Dennis,I'll be looking after lily's twitter for a while.I can only communicate in gif form,and I'm going on a hate blocking spree. — Lily (@lilyallen) February 25, 2017

Thankfully, fans came to Lily’s defense and many were shocked that Internet trolls attack Lily over her baby. “We live in a world where Lily Allen is trolled about the tragic stillbirth of her baby. This is all of our collective shame. Fight it,” one user wrote.

We live in a world where Lily Allen is trolled about the tragic stillbirth of her baby. This is all of our collective shame. Fight it. — Ralf Little (@RalfLittle) February 26, 2017

She tried to make a simple point about islamophobia @lilyallen got vile abuse about her mental health + kids dying in return. This is sick — Fatima Manji (@fatimamanji) February 26, 2017

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked by what some of those tweet said? Tell us in the comments below!

