Lil’ Kim Reveals That She Wants To Collaborate With Remy Ma On Nicki Minaj Diss Track

Lil’ Kim dropped a bombshell while performing in front of a huge crowd on Feb. 26, by revealing she wants to collaborate with Remy Ma on a future Nicki Minaj diss track! The rapper proved she can’t get enough of hip hop’s hottest beef!

Lil’ Kim, 41, was performing in front of a hyped up crowd at her Feb. 26 concert gig, when she decided to weigh in on the heated feud between Remy Ma, 36, and Nicki Minaj, 34. In the middle of her set, the rapper shockingly announced that a NEW diss track may be in the works! She began, “Lemme give a shoutout to my beautiful sisters that was on this stage earlier, Cardi B. That’s my baby! Remy, b*tch, I f*cking love your ass. Let me tell ya’ll. Maybe ya’ll might see something in the future…how bout that? Another ladies night. Something shining, you know!

Kim continued, “We might be due for that. But check it out, let me give you one more Biggie joint,” before breaking into the hit 1994 track “It Was All A Dream.” It’s clear her and Remy are thick as thieves, since they’ve been hitting the stage together on the Filthy America … It’s Beautiful tour. Only one night ago, the Love & Hip Hop star performed her Nicki diss track “Shether,” but seemingly forgot her lyrics. However, Remy still pulled off an epic freestyle flow!

Nicki has been dealing with tons of shade from haters after Remy dropped her 7-minute diss track “Shether” on Feb. 25. In the F-bomb laden track, the rapper accuses her rival of getting butt injections, sleeping with Drake, Lil Wayne and Trey Songz, and of having a ghostwriter. Nicki’s ex Meek Mill seemed to love every second of the drama, even sharing a video of himself jamming out to the scathing single, which was inspired by Nas‘ 2001 diss track “Ether.”

Meanwhile, The Game actually came to Nicki’s defense after seeing Meek’s snide reaction to the song. The “My Life” rapper SLAMMED her ex with a livid Instagram post, reading, “This the type of hoe sh*t I hate… This lil b*tch @meekmill aka Meesha salty cause his woman left em. Instead of being a REAL N*GGA & leaving the situation with ya head up standing tall, you in ya feelings so you get her house robbed & do f*ck n*gga shit fronting for the followers she gave you.”

HollywoodLifers, would you listen to Remy Ma and Lil Kim’s diss track? Let us know!