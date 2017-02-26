Kylie Jenner Desperate To Marry Tyga: She’s ‘Planned The Entire Wedding’

Courtesy of Instagram

Love is in the air! Kylie Jenner is desperate to get married to Tyga, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned, since she’s ready to make it official with her longtime rapper boyfriend. The reality star has even ‘planned the entire wedding’ for when the time is right!

Kylie Jenner, 19, and her rapper boyfriend Tyga, 27, have been together for almost three years now and she couldn’t be more in love. The reality star is absolutely crazy about her longtime beau and she’s ready to take the next step with their relationship. “Kylie really, really wants to get married to Tyga,” a source close to the makeup maven tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “But, she’s terrified that he’s going to cheat on her, and thinks if they get married it will stop him.”

Tyga seems to only have eyes for Kylie, as he even tattooed her name on his arm. “They’ve been together for ages now and Kylie thinks it’s high time Tyga steps up and does the deed,” our source added. “She’s got weddings on the brain, and all she can think about is dresses, and rings, and honeymoons. Kylie’s pretty much planned the entire wedding already in her head, now she just needs Tyga to propose!” We’re sure when the rapper does take a knee, he’ll go all out!

While in New York City for NYFW, the power couple saved some time to celebrate Valentine’s Day on Feb. 14 with a romantic trip to the Empire State Building. Kylie took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of herself planting a kiss on the “Rack City” rapper’s cheek, flaunting major PDA in front of a gorgeous view of the Big Apple. They’re clearly infatuated with each other!

“Tyga knows what she wants, but he’s not playing her game,” our insider shared. “He thinks they are both still too young to get married, and he sees no rush. But she’s got weddings and babies on the brain!” Even though T-Raww’s on tour in Europe right now and away from his leading lady for a week long trek, we’re sure they’ll be back in each other’s arms as soon as possible.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think Tyga and Kylie’s wedding would be like? Let us know!

